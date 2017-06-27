Highlights
Exceptional education has long been the focus of Garland ISD. Read our Strategic Plan to guide the 2017-2022 school years.
Due to repairs, GISD Student Services has temporarily relocated to the Dr. Marvin D. Roden Technology Center and will close daily from 12-1 p.m. for lunch.
Garland ISD offices will observe four-day work weeks through August 3. Offices are open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Garland ISD's summer feeding program begins June 6, providing breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday until July 27 at select campuses.
We're making improvements to the district website. Get a first look of what's coming and provide feedback.
The newly approved calendar for the 2017-2018 school year includes extended days for all campus levels.
Reading with Rodney mobile libraryStops include Rick Oden Park, Douglas Park and Salvation Army (Ave. D).
Reading with Rodney mobile libraryStops include W. Cecil Winters Park, Hollabaugh Rec Center and Iglesia Casa de Dios.
Superintendent Search Community ForumCommunity forums are being hosted by the GISD superintendent search firm to assist the Board of Trustees in creating a leadership profile for our new superintendent.
Reading with Rodney mobile libraryStops include Springfield Park (Rowlett), Rowlett Community Ctr. and Rowlett Community Park.
