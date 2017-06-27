Main Content

I would like to...

Take me to...

Highlights

Superintendent search
Survey to provide input regarding the desired characteristics of the new superintendent will be open through July 21.
Our Strategic Plan

Exceptional education has long been the focus of Garland ISD. Read our Strategic Plan to guide the 2017-2022 school years.

Student Services has moved

Due to repairs, GISD Student Services has temporarily relocated to the Dr. Marvin D. Roden Technology Center and will close daily from 12-1 p.m. for lunch. 

Summer administrative hours

Garland ISD offices will observe four-day work weeks through August 3. Offices are open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Summer meals for students

Garland ISD's summer feeding program begins June 6, providing breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday until July 27 at select campuses.

Preview website changes

We're making improvements to the district website. Get a first look of what's coming and provide feedback.

New school hours for next year

The newly approved calendar for the 2017-2018 school year includes extended days for all campus levels.

News

Public invited to participate in GISD superintendent search
The search has started for a new Garland ISD superintendent, and the district’s Board of Trustees is working with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct this process.
Board notes: June 27, 2017
Garland ISD Trustees approved the district’s new Strategic Plan at their June 27 meeting. This set of goals and measures will lead GISD decision-making and progress for the next five years.
Nurse receives support, hugs from local organization, colleagues
The Pink Heals of Collin County, colleagues and family members surprised Armstrong ES nurse Stephanie Howeth with cheers, hugs and words of encouragement.
GHS, SMU partner for real-world engineering project
The Smart Infrastructure Innovation Initiative brings GHS engineering students and SMU counterparts together to work on a city of Garland bridge project.

See more in the Newsroom

Events

Jul
17
Mon
Reading with Rodney mobile library
Stops include Rick Oden Park, Douglas Park and Salvation Army (Ave. D).
Jul
18
Tue
Reading with Rodney mobile library
Stops include W. Cecil Winters Park, Hollabaugh Rec Center and Iglesia Casa de Dios.
Jul
18
Tue
Crossing Guard Job Fair
Join the City of Garland team with a rewarding job opportunity.
Jul
18
Tue
Superintendent Search Community Forum
Community forums are being hosted by the GISD superintendent search firm to assist the Board of Trustees in creating a leadership profile for our new superintendent.
Jul
19
Wed
Reading with Rodney mobile library
Stops include Springfield Park (Rowlett), Rowlett Community Ctr. and Rowlett Community Park.
Jul
19
Wed
Superintendent Search Community Forum
Community forums are being hosted by the GISD superintendent search firm to assist the Board of Trustees in creating a leadership profile for our new superintendent.

More Events

Board Meetings

Access live and archived videos of meetings held by the Board of Trustees.

Video Gallery

Check out our video collection and be inspired by staff and students.

Website tour

Learn more about how our site is organized and some helpful features.

G I S D 2014 Bond construction update site
Garland ISD Bond Measures
Visit our construction status website to stay informed of bond program progress and upcoming contracts available for bid.
Tradition Rich Future Ready Strategic Plan
Our Strategic Plan
Exceptional education has long been the focus of Garland ISD. Read our Strategic Plan to guide the 2017-22 school years.
Learn more about the G I S D Ready Initiative - The Future Begins Now
GISD Ready
Learn more about our district-wide initiative and what it means for our students.